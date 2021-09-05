“Yes I have started shooting for Oh My God 2” – Pankaj Tripathi

The super-talented Pankaj Tripathi who recently scored another bull-eye in Mimi, is on to his next project. I caught him when he had begun shooting for Oh My God 2. Pankaj seemed in a happy space. “We’ve just begun shooting and it feels like something special again. The director is a talented man Amit Rai. I always make sure that I enjoy what I am working on. After all it is going to be a part of my life for the next 6-8 months. I don’t know actors sulk and work with each other for months and years. Mujhe toh ghutan si hone lagti hai.I like working in a happy space. And here in Oh My God 2 everything is calm and comfortable.”

The original film Oh My God in 2013 had created quite a controversy. Is the sequel also going to be explosive? Pankaj is unruffled. “I don’t think so. But one never knows. Jab hoga toh dekha jayega. Even in Mimi there was so much heat over the surrogacy issue. But I really enjoyed working with Kriti Sanon. She is an intelligent well-read articulate girl. I look forward to working with her again.”

Pankaj also looks forward to working with Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2. “He is such a professional actor and from what a I hear, a real team player. I’ve never worked with him before. I’m looking forward to him joining the crew,” says Pankaj.

