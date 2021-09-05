Tara Sutaria is at her stylish best as she jets off to London for shooting Heropanti 2

Tara Sutaria is a millennial trendsetter. She loves herself some mom style ripped denims, shoulder baggettes, dad sneakers, cutesy skirts and sets. She has one of the most effortless and chic street style in B-Town.

Tara Sutaria was recently spotted at the airport and she channelled major equestrian vibes. She was seen dressed in a black high collar cropped sweater. She paired it with stonewashed denims with knee high boots. She kept her makeup simple with her hair poker straight and a mask covering her face. She completed her look with a huge white tote bag with brown leather details. Her parents came to see her off at the airport as she left for London for a shoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama Tadap lined up for release.

She will also feature in Ek Villain Returns, helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year. The thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Tara will also star in Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.

