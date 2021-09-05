Tara Sutaria is at her stylish best as she jets off to London for shooting Heropanti 2

Tara Sutaria is a millennial trendsetter. She loves herself some mom style ripped denims, shoulder baggettes, dad sneakers, cutesy skirts and sets. She has one of the most effortless and chic street style in B-Town.
Tara Sutaria was recently spotted at the airport and she channelled major equestrian vibes. She was seen dressed in a black high collar cropped sweater. She paired it with stonewashed denims with knee high boots. She kept her makeup simple with her hair poker straight and a mask covering her face. She completed her look with a huge white tote bag with brown leather details. Her parents came to see her off at the airport as she left for London for a shoot.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama Tadap lined up for release.
