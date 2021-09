Okay, maybe she DOES live in California, but surely Megan Fox knows that when it rains in New York, you adjust your fashion. She’s in NYC for Fashion Week, and dressed like this to attend the Moschino fashion show. She looks great, but it doesn’t take a genius to know that wearing long pants that drag on the ground during a rainstorm is NOT a smart idea…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results