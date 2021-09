Looks like Kylie Jenner wants EVERYONE to know she’s pregnant, so she left little to the imagination in this lacey transparent bodysuit in questionable taste. She’s in New York for Fashion Week so there’s a lot of competition in eye-catching fashion, but her big tummy sets her apart. Her boyfriend Travis Scott probably doesn’t have to worry about other guys flirting with her…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

