Esha Gupta crafts a Tinder bio for Mallika Sherawat

Esha Gupta and Mallika Sherawat are currently gearing up for the release of their web series Nakaab which will be streaming soon on MX Player. The mystery thriller is directed by Soumik Sen and also stars Gautam Rode. Ahead of the release of the series, Esha Gupta had a fun chat with Bollywood Hungama.

Esha Gupta who was accompanied by co-star Mallika Sherawat was asked about one quality in Mallika that she wishes all actresses had. Responding to it, Esha said, "Being Humble". She was further asked to craft a tinder bio for Mallika and she instantly said, "Bold Beautiful and Bad Bitch"

Further, she was asked to name sars she would like to work with again and a person she is dying to work with. She named Ajay Devgn and Hansal Mehta respectively. Esha and Ajay have worked together in the 2017 film Baadshaho.

Mallika Sherawat and Esha Gupta's web series Nakaab will start streaming on MX Player from September 15.

