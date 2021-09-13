Michael Shannon: Not As Rough As His Characters

6’3” Michael Shannon’s movie characters (in over 100 films) are usually scary in some way- they are tormented, disturbed, corrupt, or just mean. Remember The Shape of Water? The 47 year old actor was honored at the Deauville American Film Festival with the Deauville Talent Award. Honorees have their names printed on gates outside the famous beach’s cabanas/cabins so visitors can rent the cabin of their favorite filmmakers and actors. Michael brought his sweet looking family along from Brooklyn to witness the event – his wife Kate, and daughters Sylvie and Marion.

