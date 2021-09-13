Britney Spears: And So It Begins…

Sam Asghari didn’t waste a MINUTE getting engaged to Britney Spears as soon as her father Jamie indicated that he was giving up on the conservatorship and Brit will soon be free to spend her own money. Her hot young boyfriend stayed with Britney for five years waiting for this to happen. You can bet that HE will be more than happy to take over Jamie’s duties – running Britney’s life and her finances ASAP. We predicted this – and now we predict that Britney will become pregnant soon, and with the baby demanding her attention, she will barely notice what Sam is up to….

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

