It’s not easy to make J Balvin look bad, but Jeremy Scott managed to do it at the Met Gala. The Moschino designer is wearing a perfectly delightful outfit of his OWN- so why does sexy singer J Balvin look like an overstuffed clown? Don’t know if Balvin had anything to do with the design of this overbejewelled costume, but it’s the first time we’ve seen the handsome Latinx singer look just plain silly …

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results