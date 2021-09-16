Justin Bieber: Fashion Icon Or Joke?

THIS is how Justin Bieber looked last night when he took his wife out to dinner at the high-end restaurant Carbone in New York. Hailey was dressed to the nines and looked quite adorable. When we see Justin in one of his unappealing outfits like this, we wonder how his fashion company Drew House stays in business. Do his fans really want to LOOK like Justin? His unisex Drew designs have been described as “super-baggy” in “drab colors” so this might be from his fall collection. Lucky for him, he has boatloads of fans with apparently low fashion standards who DO buy his overpriced clothes. At least this outfit doesn’t have DREW written across the crotch…

