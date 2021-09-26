Will Kim Cattrall Show Her Love For Willie Garson?

If you were saddened about the sudden death of Sex & the City actor Willie Garson (he played Carrie’s gay BF Sanford) you can imagine how the rest of the cast and crew feel. We hear that And Just Like That writers plan to honor Willie by writing an episode all about Sanford’s “death” – and here’s the BIG news: they want Kim Cattrall to guest on this special episode dedicated to Willie and his character. And she has NOT said no! How could she? Like her costars, Kim WAS fond of Willie and this would be a great way for her to mend fences with the SATC people and finish off her connection to the show in a nice way. We shall see…

