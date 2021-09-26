Prince Harry Is The Lucky One

Meghan Markle has given Prince Harry the best of both worlds. They are in New York to take part in the Global Citizen Live 24 hour worldwide event in Central Park promoting equal access to covid vaccine. Besides continuing their charity work, the couple has a highly profitable deal with Netflix to create content and Meghan is working on an animated feature about a 12 year old girl who becomes inspired by successful women in history. Of course they are meeting and working with the most prominent people in New York and Hollywood. Besides their flourishing business lives, they are living a dreamy life near the beach in idyllic Santa Barbara with their young son and daughter born in June. Isn’t that better than being stifled in the palace and told what to do every day? Meghan has given Harry a wonderful and enviable life…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

