Nia Sharma evokes being called ‘Hot’ during Manikarnika’s audition

Telly diva Nia Sharma is currently basking in the glory as her song 'Do Ghoont' is crossing millions of views and is being immensely loved by the audience. The actress is one of the most popular stars in the television industry and has come a long way. But, not many people know how's been the struggle for her in the industry. The actress has even shared that she tried her hands to get into Bollywood.

During a chat with a radio host, Nia revealed an incident when she once had a meeting for a small role in the Kangana Ranaut starrer film Manikarnika. Nia said that she doesn't just randomly walk into any production office for films as she believes people might underestimate her talent because of her Television background.

Recalling her incident from the film Manikarnika's casting incident Nia confessed how that meeting for a small role turned into a 'stupid conversation'. The actress said it was a waste of her time where she was told ‘you look so hot’. Reacting to the statement, Nia added that she could only reply by saying ‘seriously?’ and never went back for the film.

ALSO READ:Nia Sharma buys a new abode in Mumbai; performs ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results