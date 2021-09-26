Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana enjoy their gala time in Cruise

Bigg Boss 13's one of the most popular couples Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana like to keep a low profile and keep their personal life quite guarded. However, occasionally they are spotted together and also share pictures on social media. The couple shares great chemistry and is fondly called #Asimanshi by the fans. Recently, the duo spent some quality time together as they sailed on a cruise.

Both of them shared some stunning pictures on their respective Instagram handle dressed in all black attire. Asim opted for a turtle neck cardigan and accessorised with black glasses, silver piercing and rings. While Himanshi wore a velvet co-ord set comprising of flared pants and a blazer and accessorised it with black stilettos and golden earrings.

Taking to their Asim and Himanshi shared their pictures having a mesmerising view of the Arabian Sea while posing solo as well as together. Sharing the picture of them together Asim wrote, "Ve Jatti e barood wargi ..!".

On the work front, Asim Riaz is working on his upcoming rap songs and other commitments. While Himanshi is also busy with her professional commitments.

