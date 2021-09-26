Priyanka Chopra bids adieu to summer as she welcomes fall

Priyanka Chopra made her mark in the Hindi film industry and she is checking one thing at a time off her bucket list. She is living the dream and putting Indian Cinema on the world map. Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar. She has done some mind-blowing movies over the years and made some smashing red carpet appearances.

Priyanka Chopra gave farewell to summer and gave a fashionable welcome to Fall. She is seen flashing a radiant smile for her latest Instagram post. She posted multiple snaps. For the first one- She is seen dressed in a gorgeous turquoise blue, princess cut dress with a sweetheart neck and thick straps. Chopra looks stunning as always flashing that million-dollar smile. Her makeup is simple and dewy with her hair in a neat top knot with a nude lip. For another snap, she is seen dressed in a sleeveless striped midi dress that she accessorizes with huge gold hoops, tinted sunnies and messy waves. in another snap, she is seen donning whites as she cycles around London. In other snaps, she is seen sipping on a glass of a cool beverage and posing by a lake as she flaunts her pearly whites.

On the work front, Priyanka finished shooting for her upcoming film Text for you starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russel Tovey, Steve Oram and Omid Djalilli. She has also been working on Amazon Prime's spy series 'Citadel'. She is currently shooting for the series and regularly updates her Instagram army with snaps from sets. Other projects include a rom com with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on 'Ma Anand Sheela', 'Matrix 4', an unscripted Amazon series tentatively called 'Sangeet' which she and her husband Nick Jonas will produce.



