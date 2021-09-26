Nia Sharma takes a dig at star kids; says if not for their famous surnames no one would notice them

Television actor Nia Sharma recently took a jibe at star kids who enter the film industry. She said that there is nothing remarkable about them and that no one would notice them without their famous surname.

In a recent interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, "Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up."

"We are all seeing who those people are, good for them, they are working and having big movies but you take the name aside, will you look at them twice?,"she added.

Nia is a popular face in television and the digital space. But she has yet not made an entry into Bollywood. She also revealed that she had a meeting for a small role in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi but she said that it was a waste of her time.

Nia has been a part of shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. She has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and made her OTT debut with Vikram Bhatt's series Twisted.

