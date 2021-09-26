Suhana Khan looks like an absolute diva as she glams up a basic outfit and makes it a fashion statement

Suhana Khan knows how to impress with her style sense and fashion. She knows how to don some high fashion looks- be it bodycon dresses, flared pants, sequin or just some desi looks. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is undoubtedly a star in the making.
Suhana Khan knows white is a staple and she styles it just like the diva she is. She styled the basic white ribbed singlet with light washed denims. Suhana's makeup is heavily bronzed with natural messy hair. She looked stunning as she gave a smoldering look for the camera with kohled eyes and a soft smokey look. She knows how to up style any basic outfit and make it all things glam!
Since Suhana left for New York, she has been giving glimpses of her life at college on social media. It was last year during the lockdown that she made her Instagram profile public and left fans surprised. Since then, she has been using her social media account to share photos. Her social media interactions with her close friends including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya often go viral among the fan clubs.
Also Read: Suhana Khan makes a statement in all-black sexy outfit, carries a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs. 56,000
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply