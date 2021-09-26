Rahul Vaidya expresses his heartfelt gratitude for the warm wishes he received on his birthday

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya turned a year older yesterday. The singer celebrated his birthday in Bollywood's most sought after location the Maldives with his wife Disha Parmar. Rahul has a huge fan base among the audience and on the occasion of his birthday, the fans flooded his social media with their warm wishes.

Seeing the amount of love and appreciation he received from the fans, Rahul got overwhelmed and poured his heart out. Taking to his Instagram, Rahul shared a picture of himself in which he was donning light denim jeans along with a plain white t-shirt having a handwritten quote that reads "Happy Birthday Rahul Vaidya".

Sharing the post Rahul expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Thank you everyone for making my birthday so special with all ur love & wishes so happy and so grateful #rkvians."

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya is currently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where he has also emerged as one of the finalist.

