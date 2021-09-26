“Most unfortunate thing ever happened,” Hina Khan recounts a heartfelt discussion with Sidharth Shukla Following her father’s demise

After her father's passing earlier this year, actress Hina Khan recalls a text exchange she had with the late Sidharth Shukla. At the age of 40, Sidharth died of an apparent heart attack earlier this month.

Hina Khan revealed in a new interview that Sidharth texted her after her father died, and the two had a brief talk that made her feel better. She stated that she would never reveal the contents of their talk, but that she would like to share it with Sidharth's family, who are looking for stories about him.

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama she said, “Sidharth's passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don't want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden.”

She added, “I remember he called me when dad's thing happened. And I did not answer. And then he messaged me, and I started chatting with him for two-three minutes. He cheered me up. I had a smile on my face. I can't really share the chat with you, but I still go through that chat. And I'm going to share that with his family so that they get a smile on their face. Because they are definitely speaking to people and looking for an instance or a side of him probably which they don't know. Obviously, they're trying to collect all the memories possible.”

Sidharth, who is most known for Balika Vadhu and for winning Bigg Boss 13, debuted as a ‘senior’ with Hina on the most recent season of the reality show.

After complaining of difficulty the night before and failing to wake up the next morning, he was certified dead on arrival at Mumbai's Cooper hospital. His mother and two sisters are his only survivors.

Also Read: Rohit Roy co-incidentally meets Hina Khan while vacationing in the Maldives

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results