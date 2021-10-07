Corey Feldman’s “Truth” About Charlie Sheen Was Overlooked

Corey Feldman and his wife of five years, Courtney, dined at celebrity hangout Craig’s this week and we almost forgot how short he is. Former child star Corey claims to be 5’5” and his wife is 5’10”. For years Corey refused to name names when talking about child molesters in Hollywood. He finally released a documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys that DID, but it was in 2020 during the Covid pandemic and few people saw it. Corey famously accused Charlie Sheen of raping his pal Corey Haim when they filmed the movie Lucas in 1986. Charlie was 19 and Corey was 13. Of course Charlie denied it, and shockingly, nothing came of the revelation. People were more appalled when Charlie revealed he was HIV positive (and had exposed other men and women) a few years earlier. To Corey’s consternation, Charlie seems to get away with everything…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results