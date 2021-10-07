Joaquin Phoenix Has Minimal Vanity

Now HERE’S an unflattering haircut! Last night Joaquin Phoenix appeared at the New York Film Festival to promote his new film C’mon C’mon, with the top of his head shaved and the sides long and flowing! The movie got good reviews but the haircut did NOT. Today he was seen walking in New York with his fiancé Rooney Mara, who seemed to have no complaints about his unusual style. He looks considerably older than his 46 years, but perhaps Rooney is consoled by the fact that other women don’t pay a whole lot of attention to him…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

