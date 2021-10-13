Cardi B Has A Live-in “Bodyguard”

Sometimes we think Cardi B is scary looking, but it turns out her husband Offset is even SCARIER looking! Cardi just had a riotous 29th birthday party at LA River Studios with a “dancehall” theme so most of the women wore fishnets of some kind. Offset just wore black with this serious jewelry, but the look on his face says it ALL. He’s in bodyguard mode- just LOOKING for trouble. Luckily he didn’t find any – that night. But it’s apparent that he has a familiarity with guns and drugs and for that reason, has spent time in prison. Cardi has two children with him, so obviously SHE’s not intimidated by his menacing look…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

