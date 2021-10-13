Here’s Gigi- But Where Is Zayn Malik?

SO nice to see someone walking around in the daytime WITHOUT A HOODIE! Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter a year ago and she’s never looked better. (LOVE that white coat) But WHERE is the father of her child, Zayn Malik? He’s been missing in action for quite awhile. Zayn and Gigi and their baby have been living at his farm in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, near her mother Yolanda’s ranch. Socially anxious Zayn says he loves growing his own crops and staying out of the limelight, but he hasn’t been actively promoting his own music since he left One Direction. Time to pay some attention to his future…

