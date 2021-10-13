Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Are Older And Wiser

It’s been a significant week for Ben Affleck – he’s almost as busy as Jennifer Lopez! Above, Ben and Jennifer are pictured at the NY premier of his film The Last Duel. He co-wrote the script with Matt Damon (their first since Good Will Hunting) and they both star in the film steeped in sexism, about a duel over a woman in 14th century France. To their credit, Matt and Ben invited a female writer to collaborate on the script and help write the pivotal female character played by Jodie Comer. (FINALLY, men who admit they cannot write realistic female characters!) We LOVE them for that. That same weekend, Ben’s other movie The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, premiered in London and Ben couldn’t be there, so George filled in for him.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results