Chelsea Handler: The Look Of Love

For the past week Chelsea Handler has been raving about her new boyfriend and how he’s changed her life – she had ALMOST given up on men. “I’m finally in love at the age of 46 – there’s hope for everyone! “she declared. On the plus side she’s known and been friendly with stand-up comic Jo Koy, 50, for YEARS – in fact, he appeared on her Chelsea Lately series over a hundred times. Not long ago their friendship evolved into the best kind of romance and they both love to talk about it. Above, Chelsea appeared on the Today show this morning and she looks fabulous – being in love becomes her…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results