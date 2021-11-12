Lady Gaga Dressed As A Garment Bag?

Lady Gaga is knocking herself out promoting her new House of Gucci movie EVERYWHERE, and that includes publicizing the fashion label. But in what world would this outfit she’s wearing be considered desirable? This all-over GG print with the leather trim makes her look like a piece of carry-on luggage – in particular, a garment bag! The cape and dress look even stranger with her platform shoes. NOT a pretty picture – but we are still eager to see the movie!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

