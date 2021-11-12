Happy Trails For Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner is successfully living out his cowboy fantasies in BOTH of his careers! This weekend he performed with his country rock band Modern West (how did we not know about this?) at the packed Sunset Station Amphitheater in Henderson, Nevada, and the show was a huge success. Unlike Travis Scott, they made a lot of money and there were no fatalities. The next evening, his Yellowstone series season 4 premiered to astonishing ratings, Yellowstone attracted 8 million viewers – topping the Game of Thrones season 4 premier!

Photo: Instagram

