Jared Leto: The Right Combo Of Confidence And Eccentricity

Let’s talk about Jared Leto’s fashion. He definitely looks rockstar pretty here at the London premier of House of Gucci in this teal velvet suit. Note the feminine jewelry and sheer scarf instead of a shirt – and don’t forget the glitter handbag. We predict that Jared will be the next male celebrity to wear a skirt or a dress. He already wears skirts over pants and wore a floor length wraparound “gown” to the Met Gala. He’s definitely experimenting with extending boundaries and Harry Styles’ penchant for women’s clothing might push him over the edge. It’s very odd, but it seems more rappers are wearing skirts than actors. It takes a perfect blend of confidence and eccentricity for a straight guy to be happy in a skirt. Jared has it.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

