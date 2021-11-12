Does Offset Have A Conscience?

We’ve always thought Offset had a dead-serious scary face and indeed, he does get into a lot of fights. In 2020 he rented a luxurious Bentley for $600 a day from Platinum Transportation Group. He stopped paying a month later and explained that he didn’t know WHERE the car was! PTG filed a police report for the missing Bentley, which was not found. They estimated they lost $100,000 on potential income for the absent vehicle. Offset ignored the situation and he has now been slapped with a $950,027.35 lawsuit. Coincidentally, he just bought his very excited wife Cardi B a house in the Dominican Republic for her birthday- we wonder if she has SEEN it yet….hmmm

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

