Sebastian Bach: Not The Same Person He Was In 1996

Sebastian Bach may no longer be the blonde pretty boy lead singer of Skid Row, (he left the band in 1996) but he still draws a heavy metal crowd on his own (and he still has a full head of hair!) He’s currently on his Slave to the Grind anniversary tour and the question of reuniting with Skid Row continues to come up. Bach insists that the reunion SHOULD happen -for the fans. “We are still alive and in our 50’s!” His former Skid Row band-mates say he’s difficult to work with, but Bach retorts ”We haven’t been in the same room since 1996- they don’t even know me now!” Sebastian shrugs “There’s no reason NOT to reunite” – he’s open to the idea.

