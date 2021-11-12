Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj trailer arrives next week, will be attached to Bunty Aur Babli 2 

With cinemas opened in Maharashtra from October 22 onwards, a series of release dates were announced by production houses. Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced an array of releases including Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj, YRF’s first historical which is set to be a visual extravaganza, which is set to release worldwide on January 21, 2022, that is, on Republic Day 2022.
Now, it's been revealed that the Prithviraj trailer arrives next week. The much-awaited first glimpse will also be attached to YRF's upcoming release Bunty Aur Babli 2 which stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh. Right after the trailer release, the promotions for the mega project begin next week itself.
Along with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt also star in the big spectacle.
ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi actor Haelyn Shastri talks about owing Rs. 600 to Akshay Kumar and losing a fun bet to Ranveer Singh
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply