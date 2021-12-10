Jennifer Aniston: What Were The Sad Memories The Friends Reunion Brought Back?

Jennifer Aniston surprised everyone when she revealed that filming the Friends Reunion was NOT EASY for her. She said it brought back a lot of memories that were not necessarily good. In fact it was the “hardest time of her life.” At one point she even had to walk off camera to compose herself. She explained that the reunion reminded her about what was going on in her life at that time. She didn’t explain- but we CAN. Jennifer’s marriage to Brad Pitt was unravelling and she desperately wanted it to work. (Brad has admitted he became a couch potato- smoking and drinking too much) Remember when Jennifer’s character Rachel on Friends became pregnant? That script was written because Jen WAS pregnant in real life -and eventually had a miscarriage. Being reminded of the loss of her marriage and child was not easy for Jennifer…

Photo: Warner Brothers

