Imagine Having Kim Basinger As Your Mother

Omigosh- this is going to make you feel really old, but Kim Basinger just turned 68 years old! Her daughter Ireland, 26, took mom out for a birthday dinner and snapped a short video while Kim protested. Despite being one of Hollywood’s great beauties, Kim has always described herself as shy and anxious and she hates to be the center of attention. It’s nice to hear that she’s been happily living with her boyfriend, studio hairdresser Mitch Stone, for the past few years. And her hair always looks good…

Photo: Instagram

