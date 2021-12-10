Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Alia Bhatt comments ‘Oh my god’, Deepika Padukone wishes ‘a lifetime of loyalty and respect’

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife. The two tied the knot in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara in the presence of friends and family. Their wedding festivities had commenced on December 7.

On Thursday night, Vicky and Katrina shared the first pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

As soon as they shared the pictures, congratulatory messages poured in from friends, fans, and members of the family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt were among the first to congratulate the couple. Alia Bhatt who is currently dating Katrina's ex-boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor wrote, “Oh my god, you guys look so, so, so beautiful," along with a series of red heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone, who had dated Ranbir before Katrina, wished the couple “a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect, and companionship."

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also all hearts for the couple as she wrote, "You did it!!! God bless you both!" While Priyanka said, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! You’re perfect together!"

Katrina’s co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, "So amazing! Sending you both all my love!!! Have to dance together soon!"

Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, and several others congratulated the newlyweds.

