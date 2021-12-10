Sara Ali Khan finds Vijay Deverakonda Hot and wants to work with him

For the first time, Sara Ali Khan will be paired opposite a South actor. The actress will be seen romancing Dhanush in upcoming movie Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Sara Ali Khan was recently interviewed by a Bollywood Hungama where she wast asked if she would like to work with another South actor after Dhanush. Sara named to Vijay Deverakonda and indicated that she finds him extremely hot and would want to work with him. "I would want to work with Vijay Devrakonda. He is great, he is more than cool ya, he is really hot," Sara said as she blushed her way throughout the conversation.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her latest movie Atrangi Re where the actress is playing the character of Rinku who falls in love with two guys. Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai and has a star cast of Akshay Kumar and Dhanush along with Sara Ali Khan.

