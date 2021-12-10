Dharmendra gets emotional on India’s Best Dancer 2, Malaika Arora can’t hold back her tears, watch video

Sony TV’s famous reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2 will see veteran actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh as special guests this weekend. In a teaser of the upcoming episode released by the channel, megastar Dharmendra can be seen getting emotional after watching a performance.

Raktim and Aryan performed on ‘Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha’ which was once filmed on Dharmendra for the 1962 film Anpadh. It seems like the performance took Dharmendra down remembrance lane. Sony TV shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “#BestRaktim aur Aryan ki shaandaar performance ko dekhkar @aapkadharam Sir ne bataaya ek priceless life lesson! Dekhiye aise hi anokhe palon ko #IndiasBestDancer season 2 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

The performance had Malaika Arora getting sentimental as well as she could not hold her tears back. Geeta Kapur, also known as Geeta Maa, was seen patting Malaika with love.

After the performance, actor Dharmendra gave advice where he talked about the value of hard work in life and no matter how much one has accomplished in life, the crusade never really ends. This drew applause from the rest of the judges and the audience as well. India’s Best Dancer Season 2 airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

