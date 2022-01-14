Good Looks Run In The Hadid Family, No Thanks To Mohamed

If you think the Kardashians are a good looking family, take a close look at the Hadids. Bella Hadid posted this photo of herself, her mother Yolanda, and her sister Gigi from the late 90’s to celebrate Yolanda’s birthday. Born in Holland, Yolanda was a successful model before she married questionable real estate developer Mohamed Hadid back in 1994. They split after six years, but had three children (Bella, Gigi, and Anwar) who were good looking enough to all become models. Fortunately, they take after their mother…

Photo: Instagram

