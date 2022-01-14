Halle Berry Became Friends With Her Childhood Idol

Back in the 90’s when we had an expense account, we used to frequent the fancier restaurants in Beverly Hills. Every once in awhile, there would be a fuss, and Sidney Poitier (along with companions) would be leaving the restaurant, and MANY people (including other celebrities) would stop him to chat. He was always charming and generous with his time with everyone, as we watched in awe. Halle Berry posted this adorable photo of herself with Sidney in Variety along with a nice tribute about how she grew up idolizing him, and how they met and became friends in Hollywood.

Photo: Instagram (Variety)

