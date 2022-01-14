Another Modern And Sensible Split: Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet

You have to appreciate the delicate way that Jason Momoa announced that he and Lisa Bonet are splitting up. He said their love carries on, but they plan to “free each other.” After 16 years and two children, they are going their separate ways. We remember seeing Jason, Lisa, and her mother at the Rose Bowl flea market early in their relationship. Suddenly we were shoulder to shoulder with one of the most drop-dead gorgeous men we had ever seen and he was SO big we had to BACK UP to take it all in! In those days Jason had no facial hair. The threesome seemed to be having a good time together browsing through the vintage collectibles. It will certainly be interesting to see who Jason and Lisa end up with…

