Simon Cowell: More Misplaced Machismo

We ran across this 1980’s photo of Simon Cowell with Farrah Fawcett feathered hair, flexing his biceps with his then-girlfriend, singer Sinitta. There’s no doubt that he enjoys his own masculinity, and while his hair has gotten shorter, he still has the same style and attitude. That includes his e-bike riding. He didn’t learn a lesson the first time he lost control of his electric bike on wet pavement in Malibu and broke his back 18 months ago. No helmet. To his credit he continued riding – but STILL without a helmet and just had the same accident on a slick street in London. Onlookers had to stop traffic so he wouldn’t get run over. He ended up with a bloody face, possible concussion, and a broken arm.

