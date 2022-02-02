Kanye And Julia: Is This Really A Romance?

There’s a steadily growing rumor circulating in Hollywood that Kanye West and his female companion Julia Fox do NOT have sex. The more they are seen out together, the more observers seem to believe this. Keep in mind, whenever they are seen in public, Kanye and Julia are followed by paparazzi – sometimes hired by Kanye. The couple look as though they enjoy trying on designer clothes in hotel rooms and making appearances at important events dressed to the nines. Afterward they seem to go their separate ways and tend to their own private lives until the next public get-together. It IS an interesting relationship…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA -Kanye and Julia smooching for paparazzi outside Delilah restaurant

