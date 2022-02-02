Jersey Shore Girlfriend Buys A French Bulldog On The Street – Rodeo Drive!

Jersey Shore fans might be amused to know that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend Jen Harley has a new guy to push around. You might remember that Jen has had a number of arrests for domestic violence- the last one was in Las Vegas in June when she was booked for assault with a deadly weapon after she threatened to kill her new boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole with a gun. Joseph apparently forgave her because this week he and Jen had lunch at Il Pastaio and shopped at Dior in Beverly Hills. On Rodeo Drive they ran into someone SELLING a coveted French bulldog ON THE STREET and Jen fell in love with it. Joe impulsively BOUGHT the pup for Jen for $3500. It’s horrifying, because the dog could have been stolen or in-bred by an unscrupulous breeder. Hopefully Jen treats her dogs better than her boyfriends…

