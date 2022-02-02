Kendall Jenner: It’s Not Easy Being Beautiful

Kendall Jenner was seen driving this brand new yellow Ferrari today and we have to question her common sense. Sure, the car is a beauty- in fact Kendall has had more than one Ferrari along with her vintage lavender Cadillac convertible. But can she really ENJOY it? The famous model has already been forced to move several times by crazy stalkers. One threatened to kill her and himself, another was determined to get naked in her pool, and another repeatedly rammed her neighborhood security guard gate with his car. One was deported and another held on involuntary psychiatric hold. After all those restraining orders, does Kendall really want to drive around in such an eye-catching car?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

