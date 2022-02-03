Michael Douglas Family Explored Domenica Together

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been making the most of the pandemic isolation time with their family. Recently they arrived in Portsmouth, Domenica, on a yacht to enjoy the tropical forests and coral reefs. Both of their kids – Dylan, 21, and Carys, 18, aspire to show biz careers – but NOT until they get their college diplomas. Dylan has been doing well at Brown University and Carys was studying in Europe, but may have switched. Both kids are lucky to resemble their mom…

Photo: Instagram, taken by Catherine

