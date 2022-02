Paper magazine published this slightly eerie photo of Pete Davidson with the caption above

Here are some answers from readers:

“Give him all the change in my pocket.”

”Lock the doors and keep driving”

“Give him an under eye concealer”

“Hide my girlfriend”

”Looks like literally every gas station attendant in Oregon”

”Buy whatever drugs he’s selling”

“Call Ye”

