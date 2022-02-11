Jonah Hill Found His “Little Surfer Girl”

A few years ago when Jonah Hill made up his mind to become a surfer – he went all the way. First, he bought a house in Santa Monica to be close to the beach. As he took surf lessons, his LOOKS changed – he started getting tattoos, peroxiding his hair, and wearing colorful beachy shirts. He vowed to surf EVERY DAY no matter what the weather. At one point someone posted a sign on Hill’s favorite beach that said “Jonah Hill Ruined Surfing”– apparently referring to the fact that Jonah attracted paparazzi to the surfing beach. Jonah also traded in his former girlfriend for a dedicated female surfer who teaches and belongs to a surfing sisterhood group. He’s so smitten with Sarah Brady that he posted a photo of them together captioned “Life’s a beach with you”

Photo: Instagram

