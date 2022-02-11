As If Wendy Williams Needed Another Problem

We are seriously worried about Wendy Williams. She was just seen returning home in a wheelchair today with her son Kevin and a medical worker. Everybody seems to have theories about Wendy’s health problems but nobody is certain. It’s sad to see the gossip-loving talk show host suffer and be unable to work. Certainly Wendy was NOT cheered up when she learned WHO is taking over hosting The Wendy Williams Show for now. She’s being replaced by a woman who doesn’t believe in evolution and who thinks the world is “probably flat.” Born-again Sherri Shepherd also believes that Christianity pre-dated everything, including Greek civilization. Sherri appalled everyone on The View with her opinions and we wonder how Wendy’s fans will take to her…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Wendy in 2021, before the wheelchair

