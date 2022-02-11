Rihanna’s Lapse In Taste

Rihanna is giving Lizzo a run for her money when it comes to seriously bad fashion choices. Lizzo loves to shock us by showing way too much of her flesh on totally inappropriate occasions. This is a whole new look for Rihanna. Did pregnancy bring out the desire to flaunt a whole lot of in-your-face bare skin in Rihanna? The skin is undoubtedly pretty, but is this how a smart business woman/performer dresses for an upscale restaurant?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results