Lisa Rinna showed up on the set of RHOBH yesterday and startled her costars with a whole new look. It’s only hair, but Lisa and has had the same highlighted choppy haircut for at least the last 20 years and it’s her signature look -so this long blonde wig was a jolt. It’s actually very flattering, and we think Lisa bears a striking resemblance to Charlie Sheen’s ex-girlfriend Denise Richards.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results