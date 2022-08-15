Tiffany Haddish is on the prowl for a good man

This article was last updated on August 15, 2022

Tiffany Haddish is on the prowl for a man

We were really let down by Tiffany Haddish after hearing her response to Will Smith assaulting Chris Rock on the red carpet at the Oscars. Tiffany gasped, “That smack was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life!” She went on to express her joy at witnessing a black guy defend his wife and her relief at learning that “there are still males out there that care about their wives.” It got us wondering about the guys in her life, even though we strongly disagreed with her stance.

Perhaps she’s never known a man who would defend her. Remember that she had broken up with her romantic partner, Common, just before the Oscars, and that she had made it clear that the reason for their breakup was not (the usual excuse of) “conflicting schedules.” We can only assume that Common was not a reliable enough man for her. In this issue of Cosmopolitan, Tiffany also details her forays into the property market.

