Chrystia Freeland, Canada and the World Economic Forum – Where Do Her Loyalties Lie?

Since the beginning of the Great COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, the World Economic Forum and its dystopian Great Reset narrative have drawn a great deal of negative attention from the serf class who will be subjected to its views on the post-pandemic world. One politician from Canada is one of Klaus Schwab’s devotees and has already played her hand, showing us what the future may look like.

Canada’s very own representative of the globalist class, Chrystia Freeland, is touted as a potential successor to Justin Trudeau whose approval ratings are not favourable to a majority government in the next election. Let’s take a deeper look at Ms. Freeland’s divided loyalties.

Let’s start with this listing showing the World Economic Forum’s most elite Global Leaders for Tomorrow from the year 2000 which you can find here:

At that time, Chrystia Freeland was merely a Digital Editor for Reuters but had been hand-picked by Klaus Schwab et al as a future leader.

Let’s move forward nearly two decades. On the last day of the 2019 edition of the Davos Forum, the following announcement was made:

While you may think that this position is merely symbolic, in fact, here’s what the WEF has to say about the role of its Board of Trustees:

“The Forum is chaired by Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab. It’s guided by a Board of Trustees, exceptional individuals who act as guardians of its mission and values, and oversee the Forum’s work in promoting true global citizenship.

The Board of Trustees comprises outstanding leaders from business, politics, academia and civil society. In their work on the Board, members do not represent any personal or professional interests. To reflect the Board’s multistakeholder status, its membership is divided equally between representatives of the business community and leaders from international organizations and civil society.“

Here is the post-2019 Davos meeting press release from the Canadian government touting Ms. Freeland’s substantial role in the event:

Let’s move forward to 2020. Not surprisingly, Ms. Freeland was in attendance at the Davos meeting in her co-roles as WEF Board of Trustee member and as Deputy Prime Minister of Canada. What is surprising to me is that Canadian taxpayers paid for her travel overseas as shown here:

Given that the World Economic Forum is a tax-exempt private foundation whose donors include the world’s wealthiest individuals and largest and most influential companies and that Ms. Freeland’s loyalty is obviously divided between her role as a member of the WEF’s Board of Trustees and her role in Canada’s federal government, one has to wonder why on earth Canadian taxpayers forked over $12,000 for a plane ticket for her to attend the annual meeting of her alternate employer, particularly given that the WEF’s statement of activities for 2020 – 2021 looks like this with one Swiss franc converting to one U.S. dollar:

Given Freeland’s role as a key member of a group whose role it is to subvert the democratic process in nations around the world through its imposition of stakeholder capitalism where the private sector takes over the role currently played by national governments in the economy, it is obvious that Canada’s parliamentarians need to pass laws that prevent this type of conflict of interest. One has to wonder how Ms. Freeland would handle a situation where her role as WEF Trustee comes into direct conflict with her role as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. We can only guess at where her loyalties lie, an issue of great concern to all Canadians given her move in February 2022 to proudly (and rather gleefully despite her claim that the measures “gave her no pleasure) freeze the bank accounts of Canadians whose views she disagreed with as you can see here:

Is this just a preliminary template for the WEF’s “you’ll own nothing and be happy” mantra?

As an aside, this isn’t Ms. Freeland’s only potential conflict of interest. Until her resignation in May 2021, Freeland also served as a Trustee of the Aspen Institute Kyiv’s Board of Trustees:

The Aspen Institute Kyiv is a member of the Aspen Institute international network, a non-profit organization (think tank) whose mission is to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Here is some additional background on the Kyiv division:

Let’s close this posting with this thought. On the press release announcing Freeland’s appointment to the WEF’s Board of Trustees, the WEF states the following:

“The Board of Trustees serves as the guardian of the World Economic Forum’s mission and values.”

Who serves as the guardian of Canada and Canadian values?

